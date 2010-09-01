Mexican Winter Chili

Rating: 4.04 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

A can of pumpkin is good for more than pie! Stir it into this pork chili for rich texture and extra fall flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven cook and stir pork in hot oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until browned. Stir in onion, poblano, and sweet pepper. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in cocoa powder, cumin, garlic powder, cinnamon, and cayenne. Add broth and the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until pork is tender.

  • Stir in pumpkin, cream, and salt and black pepper to taste. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes. If desired, top with fresh cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; 20 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 626 mg sodium. 907 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 178 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Anna Lopez
Rating: Unrated
11/09/2013
I have had a craving for comfort food for the past couple of days and have wanted to try this dish. Yes the veggies do cook down, so that they are soft, but the pumpkin and the heavy cream make the chili have such a creamy texture that everything is enveloped in this creamy goodness! I added sour cream & cilantro to it as well in my bowl. It is a good fall dish that is easy to make.
Chris Coupland
Rating: Unrated
10/14/2013
I made this chili for my husband and he said that it tastes like pumpkin pie with chunks of meat in it. I agree. All of the ingredients cook down to mush, minus the meat. So the photo really doesn't represent the end result.
Bridget Scott
Rating: Unrated
12/13/2013
I think this recipe is fantastic! I have made it twice and my husband and I fought over the last bowl both times. A great dish for a cold night!
