Mexican Winter Chili
A can of pumpkin is good for more than pie! Stir it into this pork chili for rich texture and extra fall flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a Dutch oven cook and stir pork in hot oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until browned. Stir in onion, poblano, and sweet pepper. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in cocoa powder, cumin, garlic powder, cinnamon, and cayenne. Add broth and the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until pork is tender.Advertisement
Stir in pumpkin, cream, and salt and black pepper to taste. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes. If desired, top with fresh cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
362 calories; 20 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 626 mg sodium. 907 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 178 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;