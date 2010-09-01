Mexican Winter Chili

Rating: Unrated

I have had a craving for comfort food for the past couple of days and have wanted to try this dish. Yes the veggies do cook down, so that they are soft, but the pumpkin and the heavy cream make the chili have such a creamy texture that everything is enveloped in this creamy goodness! I added sour cream & cilantro to it as well in my bowl. It is a good fall dish that is easy to make.