Mexican Tacos Carnitas

Make tender pork carnitas recipe at home with this easy slow cooker Mexican carnitas recipe. Use the pork for Mexican tacos or to stuff inside burritos, enchiladas, or quesadillas.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 hrs to 12 hrs (low) or 4 1/2 to 5 hours (high)
heat:
10 mins at 350°
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together ground pasilla pepper, coriander, garlic, oregano, orange peel, black pepper, and salt. Add pork to bowl; toss to coat with spices.

  • In a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, place pork mixture; top with onion wedges. In a medium bowl, whisk together broth, orange juice, and honey until honey dissolves. Pour liquid over all.

  • Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 12 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 1/2 to 5 hours.

  • Use a slotted spoon to remove meat from slow cooker. Using two forks, coarsely shred meat; discard any fat. Drizzle meat with some of the cooking liquid.

  • Wrap tortillas in foil. Heat in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes or until warm. To serve, top each tortilla with 1/4 cup of the meat, cilantro, and finely chopped green onions. Serve with salsa and, if desired, lime wedges.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 658mg; potassium 7035mg; carbohydrates 46g; fiber 2g; sugar 9g; protein 34g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 24mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 172mg; iron 6mg.
Reviews

