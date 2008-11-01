Loaded Hash Browns

What makes this hash brown recipe "loaded"? A topping of pork sausage, veggies, and plenty of cheese. If you're in the mood for a dish you can set and forget overnight, turn to this slow cooker loaded hash brown recipe for breakfast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat.

  • Line a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a plastic slow cooker liner. In prepared slow cooker, combine sausage mixture, hash browns, the 1 cup cheese, sweet pepper, and mushrooms. In a medium bowl, combine soup and the water. Pour over hash brown mixture in cooker; stir to combine.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. Stir before serving. If desired, top with additional cheese and sliced jalapenos. If desired, serve with salsa and/or sour cream. Makes 8 servings.

Tips

* Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapenos, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 64mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 2g; protein 16g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 1015mg; potassium 254mg; calcium 151.5mg; iron 1.1mg.
