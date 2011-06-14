Italian Sausage Heros
These slow cooker Italian sandwiches make a tasty lunch or dinner. For the filling, mix Italian sausage with ground beef for a hearty Italian hero.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet, cook meat, onion, and garlic over medium heat until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker, combine ketchup, mushrooms, olives (if desired), and Italian seasoning. Stir in meat mixture.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting* for 4 to 5 hours.
To serve, place half of the cheese evenly on roll bottoms. Spoon meat mixture over cheese. Top with remaining cheese and roll tops.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
484 calories; 27 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 1648 mg sodium. 39 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 23 g protein;