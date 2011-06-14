Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 3.5 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 2

A fennel seed rub coats this pork with extraordinary licorice-like flavor, while the golden-orange potatoes add just the right amount of sweetness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine fennel seeds, garlic powder, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle fennel seed mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.

  • Place sweet potatoes in cooker. Add meat. Pour broth over meat mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

  • Remove meat from cooker, reserving cooking juices. Slice or shred meat. Serve meat with sweet potatoes. If desired, garnish with sprigs of parsley.

For Easy Cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Tips

Round out this meat and potatoes recipe with a side dish of fresh steamed broccoli or green beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 490 mg sodium. 982 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 36 g protein; 158 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

mnmeiers
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2017
Great flavor. I did cut the sweet potatoes only in half because when they were cut smaller they were too tender, almost mush, at serving time. Another tip is to add the sweet potatoes later in the cooking process.
dewehrer1565
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2018
The pork turned out absolutely delicious. The sweet potatoes were, as a previous review stated, just mush. I cut them in large pieces and they were still just mush and I didn't care for them at all. So next time I make it I will wait till the pork is almost done before adding the potatoes.
