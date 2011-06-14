Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes

Great flavor. I did cut the sweet potatoes only in half because when they were cut smaller they were too tender, almost mush, at serving time. Another tip is to add the sweet potatoes later in the cooking process.

Rating: 4 stars

The pork turned out absolutely delicious. The sweet potatoes were, as a previous review stated, just mush. I cut them in large pieces and they were still just mush and I didn't care for them at all. So next time I make it I will wait till the pork is almost done before adding the potatoes.