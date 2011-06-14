Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes
A fennel seed rub coats this pork with extraordinary licorice-like flavor, while the golden-orange potatoes add just the right amount of sweetness.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl, combine fennel seeds, garlic powder, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle fennel seed mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.
Place sweet potatoes in cooker. Add meat. Pour broth over meat mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.
Remove meat from cooker, reserving cooking juices. Slice or shred meat. Serve meat with sweet potatoes. If desired, garnish with sprigs of parsley.
For Easy Cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Tips
Round out this meat and potatoes recipe with a side dish of fresh steamed broccoli or green beans.