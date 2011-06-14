Ham-Vegetable Medley

Rating: Unrated

For a weeknight meal in less than 30 minutes, add ham to sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Serve with sweet-tangy apple butter sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large saucepan cook potatoes and Brussels sprouts in lightly salted boiling water 8 to 10 minutes or just until tender. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in 12-inch skillet melt butter. Add ham; cook over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to serving dishes with vegetables; keep warm. Stir together apple butter and vinegar in skillet; heat through. Serve with ham, vegetables, and bread slices. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 80mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 71g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 43g; protein 23g; vitamin a 8794.8IU; vitamin c 61.4mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.1mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 56.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 1664mg; potassium 949mg; calcium 101mg; iron 3.1mg.
