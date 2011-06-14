Greens, Beans and Ham

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Get a wholesome meal on the table in just 20 minutes with this tasty ham and greens skillet dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain beans, reserving liquid. In a large nonstick skillet heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add beans and ham to the skillet. Cook about 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach; cover and cook for 2 to 5 minutes more or until fresh greens are wilted or frozen spinach is heated through. If desired, thin mixture with some of the reserved liquid. Makes servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 537mg; potassium 983mg; carbohydrates 51g; fiber 11g; sugarg; protein 27g; vitamin a 2041IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 218mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews (1)

Julie Fraley
Rating: Unrated
10/08/2015
