Glazed Easter Ham

Pick your glaze and tuck this holiday ham into the oven. Glaze options include versions with Irish stout, lemon curd and mustard, and apricot preserves.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
roast:
2 hrs 15 mins at 325°
Servings:
10
Max Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Glazed Easter Ham

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ham on rack in roasting pan. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center. Bake in 325 degrees F oven 2-14 to 2-34 hours or until thermometer registers 140 degrees F. Brush ham with desired Holiday Glaze during last 20 to 30 minutes. Serve with Mint and Lemon Sprinkle. Makes 10 to 12 (3-ounce servings) plus leftovers.

Test Kitchen Tip:

If your ham weighs more than 8 pounds, cover it loosely with foil during the first 1 hour of roasting. This will prevent it from drying out.

Nutrition Facts (Glazed Easter Ham)

Per Serving:
153 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 1146mg; potassium 247mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 14g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.

Mint and Lemon Sprinkle

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mint, lemon peel, and garlic.

Lemon-mustard Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together lemon curd, mustard, and garlic. Makes 3/4 cup glaze.

Stout Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine stout or apple cider, honey, and butter. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Makes 3/4 cup glaze.

Apricot-cherry glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together apricot preserves, cherry preserves, and lemon juice. Makes 1 cup glaze.

Peach-pineapple Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine the undrained pineapple, peach preserves, cider vinegar, and ground ginger. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Makes 1-14 cups glaze.

Reviews

