Glazed Easter Ham
Pick your glaze and tuck this holiday ham into the oven. Glaze options include versions with Irish stout, lemon curd and mustard, and apricot preserves.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Glazed Easter Ham
Ingredients
Directions
Test Kitchen Tip:
If your ham weighs more than 8 pounds, cover it loosely with foil during the first 1 hour of roasting. This will prevent it from drying out.
Nutrition Facts (Glazed Easter Ham)
Per Serving:
153 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 1146mg; potassium 247mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 14g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.