Chorizo-Topped Mexican Pizzas
Bring a zesty flair to chunky salsa with corn and beans and Mexican shredded cheese on this mini chorizo pizza that can be ready to serve in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. In a large skillet crumble and cook chorizo over medium heat until no pink remains. Drain in a colander. In a small saucepan heat salsa over medium heat until heated through.
Lightly coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange tortillas, two at time, on baking sheet; top each with one-fourth of the cheese. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 2 to 3 minutes until cheese is melted. Top each pizza with one-fourth of the warm salsa, cooked chorizo, avocado, green onions, and cilantro. Pass lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
588 calories; 41 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 1242 mg sodium. 513 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 24 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 202 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;