Bacon-Wrapped Pork and Beans

Cut pork loin crosswise into eight pieces. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Wrap one slice of bacon around each piece of pork; secure with a small skewer or wooden pick. For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place pork on grill rack over pan. Cover and grill for 25 minutes or until pork is slightly pink in center and juices run clear (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.