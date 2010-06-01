Bacon-Wrapped Pork and Beans

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Everything's better with bacon, especially grilled pork loin and classic baked beans. Try this quick and delicious dinner recipe today!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut pork loin crosswise into eight pieces. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Wrap one slice of bacon around each piece of pork; secure with a small skewer or wooden pick. For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place pork on grill rack over pan. Cover and grill for 25 minutes or until pork is slightly pink in center and juices run clear (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

  • Meanwhile, chop four of the green onions; set aside. Place remaining onions on grill rack over coals. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes, turning occasionally until just tender.

  • In a saucepan combine the chopped onions, tomatoes, beans, ketchup, the water, and mustard. Bring to a boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer until pork is done. Serve with pork and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 1147 mg sodium. 1299 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 55 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1458 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

