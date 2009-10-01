Apple-Glazed Pork Loaf

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

Cooked apple slices and apple jelly put a fall spin on simple pork sandwiches. Cayenne-spiced sweet potatoes make a quick and yummy side dish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. For glaze, in a small microwave-safe bowl microwave jelly on 100 percent power (high) about 20 seconds. Stir in mustard. Set aside. Core and chop one of the apples.

    Advertisement

  • Combine eggs, pork, half of the chopped apple, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Form into four 6x2-inch loaves; place on a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spoon some jelly glaze over loaves; bake for 10 minutes. Thinly slice remaining apple. Top loaves with apple slices; drizzle with more jelly glaze. Bake 5 minutes more or until internal temperature is 160°F.

  • In a medium bowl microwave chopped sweet potato on 100 percent power (high) for 4 minutes until nearly tender. In a skillet cook potato and remaining chopped apple in hot oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and, if desired, cayenne pepper. Cook for 3 minutes until tender. Serve pork loaves on ciabatta rolls with sweet potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; 32 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 187 mg cholesterol; 842 mg sodium. 631 mg potassium; 74 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 31 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4665 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 133 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019