Apple-Glazed Pork Loaf
Cooked apple slices and apple jelly put a fall spin on simple pork sandwiches. Cayenne-spiced sweet potatoes make a quick and yummy side dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. For glaze, in a small microwave-safe bowl microwave jelly on 100 percent power (high) about 20 seconds. Stir in mustard. Set aside. Core and chop one of the apples.Advertisement
Combine eggs, pork, half of the chopped apple, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Form into four 6x2-inch loaves; place on a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spoon some jelly glaze over loaves; bake for 10 minutes. Thinly slice remaining apple. Top loaves with apple slices; drizzle with more jelly glaze. Bake 5 minutes more or until internal temperature is 160°F.
In a medium bowl microwave chopped sweet potato on 100 percent power (high) for 4 minutes until nearly tender. In a skillet cook potato and remaining chopped apple in hot oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and, if desired, cayenne pepper. Cook for 3 minutes until tender. Serve pork loaves on ciabatta rolls with sweet potatoes.