Pork Steaks with Plum Salsa
For the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, top juicy pork steaks with a plum-jalapeno salsa.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Brush pork steaks with soy sauce. Cook steaks for 12 to 15 minutes or until done (160°F), turning halfway through cooking. Remove from skillet; halve steaks, then cover and set aside.Advertisement
Meanwhile, for plum salsa, seed and finely chop one of the jalapeño peppers;* slice the remaining jalapeño pepper. Combine chopped jalapeño, plums, onion, ginger, and honey in the skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, just until heated through. Spoon salsa onto pork steaks; sprinkle with sliced jalapeño.
*Tip:
Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapeños, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and warm water.
Varying the Heat:
Some jalapeño peppers have more heat. You can vary this dish by the number and heat of the peppers used.