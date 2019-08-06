Pork Skewers with Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated

Author Nik Sharma encourages you to roll out the grill for one final victory lap at the end of grilling season to make these pork skewers. Turmeric in the meat marinade and the couscous salad make this a uniquely-flavored cookout recipe.

By Nik Sharma
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pork in a bowl. In a small food processor pulse shallot, garlic, 2 Tbsp. of the lime juice, the garam masala, chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon of the turmeric, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; pour over pork. Toss to coat. Chill, covered, 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Thread pork onto eight bamboo or metal skewers. Grill on rack of a covered grill directly over medium coals 4 to 6 minutes or until meat is still slightly pink in center, turning once.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan bring stock to a rolling boil with remaining salt and 1 tsp. olive oil. Once stock starts to boil, stir in couscous; remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until couscous is tender. Fluff with a fork.

  • In a medium saucepan heat 2 tsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add sliced shallots; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until light brown. Add cashews, cherries, ginger, and remaining turmeric. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until cashews are golden brown and slightly seared.

  • In a large mixing bowl combined cooked couscous with shallot mixture. Fold in arugula and feta. Add remaining lime juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a platter. Top with pork skewers. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; 17 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 90 mg cholesterol; 1060 mg sodium. 680 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 34 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 996 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 142 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/08/2020