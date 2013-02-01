Pork Ribs in Mole Verde

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Tomatillos, chiles, and plenty of garlic are featured in this mole verde recipe that's the perfect partner for the savory slow cooked pork ribs. Try this easy pork recipe when you're craving a taste of Mexico.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
slow-cook:
4 hrs to 5 hrs (low) or 2 to 2 1/2 hours (high)
cook:
18 mins
broil:
4 mins
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For mole verde, in a blender or food processor combine undrained tomatillos, diced green chiles, onion, serrano chile pepper, honey, garlic, coriander, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and blend or process until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Divide pork ribs into 2 portions; season with salt and pepper. Place ribs in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Pour mole verde over ribs.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat broiler. Remove ribs from the slow cooker. Place ribs meaty sides up on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until ribs are lightly browned. Keep warm.

  • Skim fat from mole. Transfer mole to a medium saucepan. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer for 18 to 20 minutes or until mole is slightly thickened. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Serve mole with ribs.

Tips

*Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 933mg; potassium 504mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 5g; sugar 4g; protein 36g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 3mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/12/2020