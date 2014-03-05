Pork, Portobello, and Mashed Roots Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Classic Shepherd's Pie is topped with mashed potatoes, but our modern version mixes in rutabaga, parsnips and carrots, too.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven cook ground pork, mushrooms, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until meat is brown and mushrooms are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

    Advertisement

  • In a 4-quart slow cooker combine meat mixture, broth, celery, 1 cup carrots, tapioca, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

  • About 1 hour before serving, in a covered large saucepan cook rutabaga, potato, parsnips, and 1 cup carrots in enough boiling water to cover for 25 to 30 minutes or until vegetables are very tender; drain. Return vegetables to hot pan. Mash vegetables with a potato masher. Stir in milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir frozen peas into mixture in cooker; spoon the mashed vegetable mixture evenly over mixture. Cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Before serving, sprinkle with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; 19 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 713 mg sodium. 1259 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7400 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 88 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 108 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
sandycoffin2
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2018
Made exactly as written. This is a fair amount of work: peeling, chopping, cleaning pans/pots for what turned out to be a pretty bland product.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019