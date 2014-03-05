Pork, Portobello, and Mashed Roots Shepherd's Pie
Classic Shepherd's Pie is topped with mashed potatoes, but our modern version mixes in rutabaga, parsnips and carrots, too.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven cook ground pork, mushrooms, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until meat is brown and mushrooms are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.
In a 4-quart slow cooker combine meat mixture, broth, celery, 1 cup carrots, tapioca, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours.
About 1 hour before serving, in a covered large saucepan cook rutabaga, potato, parsnips, and 1 cup carrots in enough boiling water to cover for 25 to 30 minutes or until vegetables are very tender; drain. Return vegetables to hot pan. Mash vegetables with a potato masher. Stir in milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir frozen peas into mixture in cooker; spoon the mashed vegetable mixture evenly over mixture. Cover and cook for 30 minutes more. Before serving, sprinkle with chives.