Pork Medallions and Mafalda in Cream Sauce
This recipe makes a fast and easy Mediterranean dinner. Filled with mushrooms, pork tenderloin, and roma tomatoes, you'll want to keep this healthy dinner recipe handy.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
576 calories; 29 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 127 mg cholesterol; 707 mg sodium. 998 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 35 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 2005 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 2 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 139 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;