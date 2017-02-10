Pork Medallions and Mafalda in Cream Sauce

This recipe makes a fast and easy Mediterranean dinner. Filled with mushrooms, pork tenderloin, and roma tomatoes, you'll want to keep this healthy dinner recipe handy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the pork slices. Cook 4 minutes or until browned but still slightly pink in the center, turning once. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining pork slices.

  • Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add the next four ingredients (through garlic). Cook and stir 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown. Add broth and cream. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 5 to 8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in pork and artichokes; heat through. Serve over pasta. Top with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; 29 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 127 mg cholesterol; 707 mg sodium. 998 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 35 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 2005 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 2 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 139 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

