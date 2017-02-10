Pork Medallions and Mafalda in Cream Sauce

Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add the next four ingredients (through garlic). Cook and stir 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown. Add broth and cream. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 5 to 8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in pork and artichokes; heat through. Serve over pasta. Top with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil.