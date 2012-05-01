Pork Kabobs with Onion Cakes and Peanut Sauce
Grill up Thai-inspired pork tenderloin kabobs, then pair with a spread of savory green onion cakes and a creamy peanut-soy sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat broiler. Thread pork onto eight skewers; brush with 1 teaspoon of the soy sauce and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the Thai seasoning. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 8 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking.Advertisement
-
For cakes, combine onions, flour, baking powder, the 1/2 cup water, the egg, and the remaining Thai seasoning. In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Spread batter in skillet; cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once. Cut into wedges.
-
For sauce, in a microwave-safe bowl combine peanut butter, honey, the remaining soy sauce, and the 1/3 cup water. Cook on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds. Whisk; cook for 15 seconds more. Serve kabobs with cakes, sauce, and shredded carrot. If desired, serve with cilantro and lime wedges.