Pork Kabobs with Onion Cakes and Peanut Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Grill up Thai-inspired pork tenderloin kabobs, then pair with a spread of savory green onion cakes and a creamy peanut-soy sauce.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Thread pork onto eight skewers; brush with 1 teaspoon of the soy sauce and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the Thai seasoning. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 8 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking.

    Advertisement

  • For cakes, combine onions, flour, baking powder, the 1/2 cup water, the egg, and the remaining Thai seasoning. In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Spread batter in skillet; cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once. Cut into wedges.

  • For sauce, in a microwave-safe bowl combine peanut butter, honey, the remaining soy sauce, and the 1/3 cup water. Cook on 100 percent power (high) for 30 seconds. Whisk; cook for 15 seconds more. Serve kabobs with cakes, sauce, and shredded carrot. If desired, serve with cilantro and lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 127 mg cholesterol; 515 mg sodium. 714 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2818 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019