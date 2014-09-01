Pork Chops with Spinach-Apricot Stuffing
Ingredients
Directions
For stuffing, in a medium saucepan heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach, bread crumbs, and dried apricots; cook about 1 minute or until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat.
Trim fat from chops. Make a pocket in each chop by cutting horizontally from the fat side almost to bone on the opposite side. Spoon stuffing into pockets. If necessary, secure openings with wooden toothpicks. Sprinkle chops with herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper.
Cook chops in skillet or on grill as directed. Transfer to a serving platter, cover with foil, and let stand for 3 minutes before serving.
SKILLET: In a large skillet heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chops; reduce heat to medium. Cook for 10 to 13 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the centers registers 145°F, turning as necessary to brown evenly.
GRILL: For a charcoal or gas gill, place chops on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 13 to 17 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the centers registers 145°F, turning once halfway through grilling.
Tips
Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 377 calories and 15 g total fat