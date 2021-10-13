Pork Chops with Cranberries and Pears

Rating: Unrated

This rich dish, including the hard cider-spiked pan sauce, comes together in one oven-going skillet for a simple pork chop dinner.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. For spice mix: In a small bowl mix together brown sugar, mustard, 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. Rub spice mix over both sides of chops.

    Advertisement

  • In a 12-inch cast-iron or oven-going skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add chops and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side or until browned. Remove chops from skillet.

  • Add pears and onion to skillet. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until browned. Return chops to skillet, nestling into pears and onions. Top with cranberries and rosemary.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until pork reaches 145°F. Transfer chops and pear mixture to a platter; cover to keep warm.

  • For pan sauce: Carefully add cider to hot skillet. Boil gently over medium 5 to 7 minutes or until reduced and slightly thickened, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Whisk in butter; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more to thicken. Season with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and pepper. Spoon pan sauce over pork chops and pear mixture. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 95mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 28g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 18g; protein 35g; vitamin a 239.6IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 12mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 14.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 552mg; potassium 767mg; calcium 37mg; iron 1.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021