Pork Chops with Apples and Cream

Pork chop recipes are always a great choice for dinner, and this dish that includes apples is even better for fall. A splash of heavy cream helps set this pork and apple recipe a cut above the rest, because it makes the sauce deliciously thick.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season pork with salt and pepper. In an extra-large skillet cook pork chops in hot oil over medium-high heat 2 minutes, turning once. Transfer pork to a plate. Add apples to skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Season with salt. Remove apples to plate with pork.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add shallots and butter to skillet; cook 3 minutes. Add garlic and sage sprigs; cook 30 seconds. Add the 2 Tbsp. vinegar, stirring to scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Add cider; bring to a simmer. Return pork chops and their juices to pan; reduce heat to low. Cover and gently simmer about 10 minutes or until pork is done (145°F), adding the apples the last 5 minutes of cooking. Transfer pork and apples to a plate.

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Simmer about 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced by about half. Whisk in cream, mustard, chopped sage, and the remaining 1/2 tsp. vinegar. Simmer 1 to 2 minutes more or until slightly thickened. Return pork and apples to skillet to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 241mg; potassium 679mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 3g; sugar 18g; protein 27g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 385IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 57mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

