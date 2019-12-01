Pork and Sweets Bowl

Rating: Unrated

Make this meal in a bowl a way to clean out the fridge by swapping in any veggies and greens you already have on hand that need to be used up.

By Colleen Weeden
Pork and Sweets Bowl

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Arrange sweet potato slices in a single layer in pan. Drizzle with maple syrup and 1 tablespoon oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned and tender, turning halfway through baking.

  • Arrange pork, sweet potato slices, romaine, avocado, and purchased fresh pico de gallo in a bowl. Make a quick garlic-citrus sauce (aka mojo) to spoon over: Cook 4 cloves minced garlic in 2 Tbsp. hot oil. Add 1/3 cup each orange and lime juice and 1/2 tsp. each cumin and salt. Simmer 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (Pork and Sweets Bowl)

Per Serving:
404 calories; 21 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 393 mg sodium. 952 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10895 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 99 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Cuban Pulled Pork

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together parsley, garlic, oregano, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Rub all over pork.

  • Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add orange, lime, and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.

  • Transfer meat to a cutting board, reserving citrus, onion, and cooking liquid. Shred meat. In a large bowl toss meat with enough cooking liquid to moisten. Once cool, squeeze citrus over meat to release juices; stir into meat. Store meat mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes about 7 cups.

Slow Cooker Variation:

Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours, adding citrus and onion the last hour of cooking.

Nutrition Facts (Cuban Pulled Pork)

Per Serving:
145 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 347 mg sodium. 336 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 137 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 37 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

