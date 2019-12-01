Pork and Sweets Bowl
Make this meal in a bowl a way to clean out the fridge by swapping in any veggies and greens you already have on hand that need to be used up.
Pork and Sweets Bowl
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Arrange sweet potato slices in a single layer in pan. Drizzle with maple syrup and 1 tablespoon oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned and tender, turning halfway through baking.Advertisement
-
Arrange pork, sweet potato slices, romaine, avocado, and purchased fresh pico de gallo in a bowl. Make a quick garlic-citrus sauce (aka mojo) to spoon over: Cook 4 cloves minced garlic in 2 Tbsp. hot oil. Add 1/3 cup each orange and lime juice and 1/2 tsp. each cumin and salt. Simmer 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts (Pork and Sweets Bowl)
Cuban Pulled Pork
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together parsley, garlic, oregano, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Rub all over pork.Advertisement
-
Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add orange, lime, and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.
-
Transfer meat to a cutting board, reserving citrus, onion, and cooking liquid. Shred meat. In a large bowl toss meat with enough cooking liquid to moisten. Once cool, squeeze citrus over meat to release juices; stir into meat. Store meat mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes about 7 cups.
Slow Cooker Variation:
Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours, adding citrus and onion the last hour of cooking.