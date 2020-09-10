Pork and Squash Stew with Ginger-Red Cabbage Slaw

Rating: Unrated

An inexpensive, fatty cut like pork shoulder starts out relatively tough but becomes fork-tender after braising.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine 1 tsp. kosher salt, curry powder, coriander, and allspice. Add pork to bowl; toss to coat. In a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add half the pork; cook and stir until browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pork to a bowl. Repeat with an additional 1 Tbsp. olive oil and remaining pork; transfer to the bowl. Add leeks and celery to Dutch oven; reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir 5 minutes, scraping up browned bits from bottom.

  • Add pork and broth to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in squash and apples. Simmer, covered, 25 minutes. Uncover; cook 5 minutes more or until squash and pork are tender. Season to taste.

  • Just before serving, prepare Ginger-Red Cabbage Slaw; ladle stew into bowls and top with slaw. Serves 6.

Ginger-Red Cabbage Slaw:

In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add 3 cloves minced garlic and pinch salt. Cook and stir 15 seconds. Add 2 1/2 cups shredded red cabbage. Cook and stir 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger or 1/2 tsp. ground ginger. Remove from heat. Stir in 3 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley and zest and juice from 1 small lemon.

Pressure Cooker:

Brown pork and vegetables as above, using saute setting of a 6-quart electric pressure cooker or a 4- to 6-quart stove-top pressure cooker. Add all pork and broth to cooker. Lock lid. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook for 15 minutes. For stove-top cooker bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain stead (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 15 minutes. Quick release the pressure. Carefully remove lid. Stir in squash and apples. Use saute setting or return to stove-top; simmer, covered, 25 minutes or until squash is tender. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Serve as above.

Slow Cooker:

Brown pork as above. Transfer to a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add leeks, celery, squash, and broth to cooker. Cover; cook on low for 7 hours or on high for 3 1/2 hours. Stir in apples. Increase to high if using low. Cook 30 minutes more. Serve as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 874mg; potassium 1336mg; carbohydrates 27g; fiber 5g; sugar 10g; protein 38g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 12921IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 17mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 62mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 117mg; iron 3mg.

