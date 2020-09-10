Pork and Squash Stew with Ginger-Red Cabbage Slaw

In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add 3 cloves minced garlic and pinch salt. Cook and stir 15 seconds. Add 2 1/2 cups shredded red cabbage. Cook and stir 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger or 1/2 tsp. ground ginger. Remove from heat. Stir in 3 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley and zest and juice from 1 small lemon.

Pressure Cooker:

Brown pork and vegetables as above, using saute setting of a 6-quart electric pressure cooker or a 4- to 6-quart stove-top pressure cooker. Add all pork and broth to cooker. Lock lid. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook for 15 minutes. For stove-top cooker bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain stead (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 15 minutes. Quick release the pressure. Carefully remove lid. Stir in squash and apples. Use saute setting or return to stove-top; simmer, covered, 25 minutes or until squash is tender. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Serve as above.