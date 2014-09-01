Pork and Squash Enchiladas
You must try our simple, speedy method for saucing up the corn tortillas used in this Mexican enchilada recipe. It makes prep and clean-up much easier!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add pork; cook and stir. Add onion slices and additional oil, if necessary. Add drained tomatoes and chili powder; cook and stir for 2 minutes to heat through and blend flavors.Advertisement
Pour 1/3 cup enchilada sauce into a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; tilt dish to coat bottom with sauce. Stack tortillas and wrap in damp paper towels. Microwave on 100% power (high) about 40 seconds or until warm and softened. Top a tortilla with a slightly rounded tablespoon of the squash, about 1/4 cup of the pork mixture and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Roll up; place seam-side down in prepared baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and bake about 25 minutes or until heated through and cheese melts. If desired, serve with sour cream and cilantro.
Tips
If desired, top with salsa before serving.