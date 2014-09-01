Pork and Squash Enchiladas

Pour 1/3 cup enchilada sauce into a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; tilt dish to coat bottom with sauce. Stack tortillas and wrap in damp paper towels. Microwave on 100% power (high) about 40 seconds or until warm and softened. Top a tortilla with a slightly rounded tablespoon of the squash, about 1/4 cup of the pork mixture and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Roll up; place seam-side down in prepared baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas.