Pork and Potatoes with Minted Yogurt

Cumin, chili, and garlic make a savory rub for this quick pork roast.

By Recipe by Nancy Hughes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil; set aside. In a small bowl combine cumin, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder. Set aside 1 teaspoon of the spice mixture. Place pork tenderloin in the prepared baking pan. Brush pork with 1 tablespoon of oil. Sprinkle pork with remaining spice mixture, rubbing in with your fingers. Arrange potatoes around pork in the pan. Drizzle potatoes with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with reserved 1 teaspoon spice mixture; toss to coat. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until pork is done (145°F) and potatoes are tender. Cover and let stand for 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together yogurt, cucumber, mint, lemon peel, and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Remove pork to a cutting board and slice. Serve pork with potatoes and yogurt mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 736 mg sodium. 1036 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 912 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

