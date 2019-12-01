Pork and Black Bean Quesadillas
For that gorgeous (and just-right crispness) browning on the outside of this quesadilla recipe, be sure your oil is already hot before adding the quesadillas to the skillet.
Ingredients
Directions
-
On 3 of the tortillas layer pork, beans, cheese, and jalapeños. Top with remaining tortillas.
-
In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium. Add tortilla stacks in batches. Heat for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side or until well browned. Add additional oil as necessary during cooking. Cut each stack into 4 wedges to serve. Serve with salsa verde.
Cuban Pulled Pork
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together parsley, garlic, oregano, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Rub all over pork.
-
Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add orange, lime, and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.
-
Transfer meat to a cutting board, reserving citrus, onion, and cooking liquid. Shred meat. In a large bowl toss meat with enough cooking liquid to moisten. Once cool, squeeze citrus over meat to release juices; stir into meat. Store meat mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes about 7 cups.
Slow Cooker Variation:
Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours, adding citrus and onion the last hour of cooking.