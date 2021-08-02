Poppy Seed Oat Waffles with Citrus Syrup

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy a sweet breakfast without the sugar rush. There are only 4 grams of added sugar in this delicious low-sugar waffle recipe.

By Laura Marzen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
stand:
5 mins
bake:
per manufacturer's directions
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 (4-inch) waffles + 1 1/4 cups syrup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Poppy Seed Oat Waffles with Citrus Syrup

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together first six ingredients (through salt). Make a well in center of flour mixture.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine next six ingredients (through vanilla). Add milk mixture all at once to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Let stand 5 minutes or until thickened.

  • Lightly grease and preheat a standard waffle baker to high. Pour half of the batter (about 1 cup) onto grid, spreading to cover. Close lid quickly; do not open until done. Bake according to manufacturer's directions until golden and crisp. Using a fork, lift waffle off grid. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm with Citrus Syrup, reserved orange slices, and almonds.

Nutrition Facts (Poppy Seed Oat Waffles with Citrus Syrup)

Per Serving:
236 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 189mg; potassium 281mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 215IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 23mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 149mg; iron 1mg.

Citrus Syrup

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and slice oranges over a bowl, reserving juice. In a small saucepan whisk together the reserved orange juice, water, honey, and cornstarch. Cook and stir over medium until thickened and bubbly. Add half the orange sections. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat; stir in lemon juice.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/12/2021