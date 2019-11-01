Pomelo Margarita Bars
Food writer and recipe developer, Danielle Centoni, took advantage of in-season produce to make these pomelo bars. They're a nice change up to your usual lemon bars. If your store doesn't have pomelo, you can swap in pink grapefruit.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8x8-inch baking pan. Line the pan with parchment paper, allowing paper to extend over the pan edges; grease paper.Advertisement
In a food processor combine flour, brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; pulse to combine. Add 1/2 cup butter. Process until dough resembles fine crumbs. Press mixture firmly and evenly into bottom of prepared pan. Bake 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.
While crust is baking, remove 1 teaspoon zest from one pomelo; wrap zest in plastic wrap and chill. Using a sharp knife, remove peel and white pith from both pomelos. Working over a bowl to catch juices, carefully cut between membrane and flesh to remove fruit segments. Add segments and any juice to a blender. Blend until pureed. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. (You should have about 1 cup juice. It will be foamy.)
In a medium saucepan stir together juice, egg yolks, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, the cornstarch, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir over medium until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter until melted. Stir in tequila, if desired, and vanilla.
Pour mixture over hot crust. Bake 15 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Chill 2 hours or overnight.
In a small bowl mix together 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and the reserved zest. Stir in sea salt. Sprinkle evenly over uncut bars. Lift uncut bars from pan using parchment. Remove paper. Cut into bars. Store in a single layer in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 days or freeze up to 3 months. Makes 16 bars.
Tips
There will be a slight bitterness with 2 Tbsp tequila; if you prefer, you can opt for 1 Tbsp. or omit altogether.
Place in a single layer in an airtight container. Cover and chill up to 2 days or freeze up to 3 months.