Pomegranate-Raspberry Bars
Frozen raspberries and pomegranate juice give these dessert bars their vivid crimson color and sweet flavor. Try this dessert recipe for Valentine's Day, Christmas, your next bake sale, or any special occasion.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside.
For crust, in a large mixing bowl stir together flour and powdered sugar; add butter. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed just until mixture starts to cling (mixture may seem crumbly at first but will come together with continued beating). Press mixture evenly onto the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Bake for 14 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine frozen raspberries and pomegranate juice. Cook over medium-high heat about 5 minutes or until most of the berries are softened. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing berries with a spoon to release their juices. Measure 2 cups juice, adding more pomegranate juice if necessary. Stir in lemon juice.
In a medium bowl stir together granulated sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Stir in eggs until combined. Stir in juice mixture. Pour mixture evenly over hot crust.
Bake about 30 minutes more or until edges begin to brown and center appears set.* Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, cover and chill until serving time. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars. If desired, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds before serving. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.
*Tip:
A knife test will not work with this filling.