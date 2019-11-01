Pomegranate Pot Roast
Now, we know pot roast recipes aren't usually considered a beautiful food, but this one from Danielle Centoni is an exception. Gorgeous ruby pomegranate seeds (aka arils) and fresh thyme and rosemary add pretty presentation to the hearty winter meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle meat with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high. Add meat. Cook on all sides until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.Advertisement
Reduce heat to medium. Add onions to pot. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook 4 minutes or until tender, stirring to scrape up browned bits. Push onions to one side; add tomato paste to center of pot. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute more, stirring to combine all.
Add 1 cup pomegranate juice and the beef broth, stirring to scrape up any bits. Tie thyme and rosemary together with 100% cotton kitchen string. Add to pot along with bay leaves. Bring to boiling. Return meat to pot. Add carrots.
Transfer to oven. Cook, covered, 1 1/2 hours. Add persimmons. Cook, covered, 30 minutes more or until beef is very tender. Remove from oven. Discard bay leaves and herb stems. Let stand 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, for pomegranate syrup: In a medium saucepan combine remaining 1 1/2 cups pomegranate juice, the honey, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling over medium, stirring to dissolve honey; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes or until reduced to 1/2 cup. Let cool. (The syrup will thicken slightly as it cools.)
To serve: Drizzle the meat with pomegranate syrup. Top with pomegranate seeds and, if desired, additional fresh thyme and rosemary. Serves 6.
Tips
To deseed a pomegranate, trim the top and bottom to expose the seeds. Score an X across top to loosen the fruit. Working in a bowl of water, split the pomegranate in half and separate the seeds from the peel and white membranes.