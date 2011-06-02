Polenta and Sausage Pies

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Also known as corn grits, polenta pairs well with sausage. Instant polenta makes this dish even easier to put together.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease six broilerproof 8- to 10-ounce ramekins; set aside. For filling, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook about 5 minutes or until brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

  • Add sweet peppers, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning to sausage in skillet. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 5 minutes more. Stir in tomatoes, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. Cook for 3 minutes more.

  • Remove skillet from heat. Stir in the 2 tablespoons instant polenta.

  • For polenta mixture, in a medium saucepan bring the water and the 1-1/2 teaspoons salt to boiling. Add the 1-1/3 cups instant polenta to the boiling water in a thin stream, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; cook and stir polenta about 3 minutes or until medium-soft. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/3 cup of the Parmesan cheese.

  • Divide filling among prepared ramekins. Top filling in each ramekin with about 1/2 cup of the polenta mixture. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare casseroles as directed through Step 5. Cover with plastic wrap; overwrap with foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw casseroles in refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover and bake about 25 minutes. (Or prepare as directed through Step 5. Cover with plastic wrap; store in refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Microwave on 100 percent power [high] about 2 minutes or until hot in center, turning once halfway through cooking, or bake as directed in Step 6.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 1330 mg sodium. 41 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 16 g protein;

Reviews

