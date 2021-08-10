Poblanos with Late-Summer Vegetables and Shrimp

Rating: Unrated

Roast poblanos to bring out their sweetness then stuff with shrimp, more veggies, crispy tortilla strips, and a drizzle of a spicy-citrus dressing for a veggie-forward meal that satisfies.

By Katherine Knowlton
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 stuffed peppers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. Place poblano peppers in pan; drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Roast 15 minutes or until tender and starting to char. Wrap peppers in foil; let stand 15 minutes or until easy to handle. Peel skins from peppers. Make a slit along one side of each pepper; remove and discard seeds.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for filling: In a medium bowl combine shrimp, chili powder, cumin, and 1/2 tsp. each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; toss to coat. Heat an extra-large skillet over medium-high. Add shrimp mixture; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring once or twice. Remove from skillet.

  • In the same skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Add zucchini and corn. Cook 5 minutes or until tender and slightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes; cook 2 minutes or until softened. Return shrimp to skillet. Toss to combine. Season with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper.

  • For vinaigrette: In a small bowl combine cilantro, green onions, serrano, lime zest and juice, and garlic. Add 1/4 cup olive oil; whisk until combined.

  • Spoon shrimp mixture into poblano peppers. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Serve with tortilla strips, toasted pepitas, radishes, and/or lime wedges. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 79mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 15g; vitamin a 692.6IU; vitamin c 73.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 46.3mcg; sodium 187mg; potassium 661mg; calcium 68mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/11/2021