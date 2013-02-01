Poblanos Stuffed with Black Beans
If you prefer milder meals, skip the jalapeno in this Mexican dinner recipe. The black bean-stuffed poblano peppers are still plenty flavorful without it!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. For sauce, in a blender or food processor combine tomatoes, half of the chopped onion, the jalapeño, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Pour sauce into a 3-quart rectangular baking dish.
In a large bowl combine black beans, three-fourths of the cheese, the water, cornmeal, the remaining chopped onion, the cumin, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the black pepper (mixture may appear wet but will firm up during baking).
Stuff each poblano half with about 1/2 cup of the bean mixture. Place filled poblanos on top of the sauce in baking dish. Spoon the remaining bean mixture over the poblanos. Cover dish tightly with foil.
Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle the remaining cheese over all. Bake, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. If desired, garnish with cilantro.
*Tip:
Fresh chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, so avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with fresh chile peppers, wear disposable plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chiles, wash your hands and nails thoroughly with soap and hot water. If you get chile oil in your eyes, flush them with cool water.