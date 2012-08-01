Poblano-Chorizo Strata

Rating: 3 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 18 Ratings

This colorful Mexican-style breakfast casserole boasts exciting flavors that will get you going in the morning and a heartiness that will keep you satisfied for hours.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook chorizo over medium heat until browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer chorizo to a bowl, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Add onions to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium heat about 10 minutes or just until tender. Stir in chile peppers and sweet pepper; cook about 5 minutes or just until peppers are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in chorizo.

  • Lightly grease a 3-quart rectangular or oval baking dish. Spread half of the bread cubes in the prepared dish. Spoon half of the chorizo mixture over. Repeat layers.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, oregano, and paprika. Pour evenly over layers in baking dish.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 170°F. Sprinkle with cheese for the last 5 minutes of baking. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with cilantro.

*Tip

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Make-Ahead Tip

Cover with foil. Chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 325°F. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 170°F. Sprinkle with cheese for the last 5 minutes of baking. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; 14 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 156 mg cholesterol; 412 mg sodium. 367 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 826 IU vitamin a; 74 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

