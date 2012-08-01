Poblano-Chorizo Strata

In a large skillet cook chorizo over medium heat until browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer chorizo to a bowl, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Add onions to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium heat about 10 minutes or just until tender. Stir in chile peppers and sweet pepper; cook about 5 minutes or just until peppers are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in chorizo.