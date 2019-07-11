Plum-Pork Noodle Bowl

Stir together a dressing of soy, rice vinegar, and ginger, then put it to work two ways: Use a portion as the starter for the pork marinade and the rest for a plum relish on this fresh noodle bowl.

By Shelli McConnell
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine soy sauce, vinegar, lime juice, honey, shallots, ginger, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Place half of the mixture in a resealable plastic bag with the chili-garlic sauce; knead to combine. Add pork to bag and seal. Turn to coat. Chill up to 24 hours.

  • For plum salsa: Chop four of the plums. Add to remaining soy sauce mixture along with cilantro. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours.

  • Prepare grill for medium indirect grilling. Remove pork from marinade (discard marinade); grill over a drip pan 25 to 30 minutes or until 145°F. Remove; let stand 5 minutes. Slice pork.

  • Slice remaining plums. Arrange cabbage, noodles, pork, plums, peas, and carrots in four bowls. Top with plum salsa and peanuts. Serves 4.

Quick Tip

Substitute packaged shredded cabbage mix with carrots for the Chinese cabbage and carrots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 70 mg cholesterol; 385 mg sodium. 1293 mg potassium; 62 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1160 IU vitamin a; 50 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 99 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 107 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

