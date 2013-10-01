Plum Galettes

In a small saucepan heat and stir butter over medium heat until light brown; set aside to cool slightly. In a medium bowl stir together all-purpose flour, sugar or sugar substitute blend, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and the browned butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened (2 to 3 tablespoons total). Form dough into a ball.