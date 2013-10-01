Plum Galettes

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Plum Galettes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed. Beat in egg product or egg yolk, orange marmalade, and ginger.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare Browned Butter Pastry. Divide pastry dough into four portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough portion to a 7-inch circle. Spread each portion with one-fourth of the cream cheese mixture, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with plum slices and almonds. Fold border up over filling, pleating pastry as necessary to fit. Place galettes on prepared baking sheet. Brush tops and sides of crust with milk.

  • Bake about 30 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or cool. Drizzle with honey.

*Sugar Substitutes:

Choose Splenda Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1 tablespoon sugar.PER SERVNG WITH SUBSTITUTE: Same as above, except 185 cal., 25 g carb., 9 g sugarExchanges: 1 starch, 1 fruit, 1 fatCarb Choices: 2

Nutrition Facts (Plum Galettes)

Per Serving:
187 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 141mg; potassium 99mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 1g; sugar 10g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 346IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 42mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 25mg; iron 1mg.

Browned Butter Pastry

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir butter over medium heat until light brown; set aside to cool slightly. In a medium bowl stir together all-purpose flour, sugar or sugar substitute blend, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and the browned butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened (2 to 3 tablespoons total). Form dough into a ball.

    Advertisement

*Sugar Substitutes:

Choose Splenda Sugar Blend. Follow package directions to use product amount equivalent to 1 tablespoon sugar.

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/16/2020