Planked Sesame-Ginger Tuna Steaks

Serve up a Hawaiian-inspired dinner with this tasty grilled tuna steak recipe. Pair the gingery tuna grilled tuna steak with a side of rice (coconut-infused, if you please) for a meal that will transport you to the islands.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw tuna, if frozen. At least 1 hour before grilling, soak plank in enough water to cover. Place a weight on plank so it stays submerged during soaking.

  • For sauce, in a small bowl combine plum sauce, soy sauce, ginger, vinegar, oil, and crushed red pepper; set aside.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, grease the grill rack. Place plank on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until plank begins to crackle and smoke. Meanwhile, grill tuna steaks on the grill rack for 2 to 3 minutes or until grill marks appear. Place tuna steaks, grilled sides up, on plank. Cover and grill for 10 to 15 minutes or until still pink in the center and fish begins to flake easily when tested with a fork, adding pineapple to grill rack during the last 8 to 10 minutes of grilling or until brown, turning pineapple occasionally.

  • Transfer tuna and pineapple to a serving platter. Drizzle tuna steaks with sauce; sprinkle with sesame seeds. If desired, sprinkle with green onions.

*

If you like, you can substitute swordfish or halibut steaks for the tuna steaks.

**TO TOAST SEEDS:

To toast sesame seeds, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread sesame seeds in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, watching carefully and shaking once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 434 mg sodium. 945 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 43 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 56 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 32 mg niacin equivalents; 2 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

