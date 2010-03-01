Sweet Bacon and Pear Pizza

Rating: 4 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

Here's a unique pizza idea that works well for an appetizer or even dessert! The sweet and savory pizza topping ideas will be a hit with your friends and family. To cut down on prep time for this bacon pizza, start with a store-bought Italian bread shell.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
27 mins
total:
47 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 12 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line bottom of rimmed baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Arrange bacon slices on pan; set aside. In small bowl stir together brown sugar and chili powder. Generously sprinkle brown sugar mixture on bacon slices. Bake for 15 minutes or until browned; remove and set aside. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • In small bowl toss together pear slices and lemon juice; set aside. In medium bowl stir together cream cheese, onions, and black pepper to taste. Place pizza crust on clean baking sheet. Spread cream cheese mixture on crust. Chop bacon and evenly sprinkle on cheese mixture. Arrange pear slices on bacon. Top with pecans and feta cheese. Makes 10 to 12 appetizer servings.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until cheese begins to brown. Sprinkle with basil and pass honey for drizzling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 9g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 476mg; potassium 129mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 0.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021