Spring Breakfast Pizza with Spiced Hollandaise

A chili powder-scented hollandaise sauce, plus plenty of fresh asparagus, makes this homemade breakfast pizza recipe special and oh-so-springy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
30 mins at 375°
rise:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Spring Breakfast Pizza with Spiced Hollandaise

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In medium bowl combine yeast and sugar. Stir in water, oil, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Stir in flours and oats. Cover; let stand in warm place 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. With damp hands press dough into prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, trim asparagus; bias-cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water. Loosely cover with plastic wrap. Microcook 1 to 2 minutes until crisp-tender; drain. Sprinkle crust with half the cheese. Top with asparagus, sliced eggs, tomatoes, ham, and remaining cheese. Bake 15 minutes more. Serve with Spicy Hollandaise for drizzling.

  • Meanwhile, prepare hollandaise sauce according to package directions adding chili powder to dry sauce mix and lemon juice to finished sauce. Serve with pizza. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Spring Breakfast Pizza with Spiced Hollandaise)

Per Serving:
558 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 16g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 13g; cholesterol 176mg; sodium 828mg; potassium 433mg; carbohydrates 48g; fiber 5g; sugar 8g; protein 18g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1263IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 109mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 3mg.

Spiced Hollandaise

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare hollandaise sauce mix according to package directions. Stir in lemon juice and chili powder.

Reviews

