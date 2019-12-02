Pizza Tot Casserole
Take this zesty pizza-fueled casserole to your next potluck and watch it disappear.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. In an extra-large skillet cook the first five ingredients (through garlic) over medium until beef is browned. Drain off fat.Advertisement
-
Spoon beef mixture into the prepared baking dish, spreading evenly. Spoon pizza sauce over beef mixture. Top with pepperoni, olives, and half of the cheese. Top with potato nuggets.
-
Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are browned, sprinkling with the remaining cheese and, if desired, additional pepperoni and sliced black olives the last 10 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
674 calories; 41 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 102 mg cholesterol; 1544 mg sodium. 997 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 32 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1362 IU vitamin a; 36 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 277 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;