Pizza Quesadilla
Try our pizzadilla recipe for a kid-friendly dinner or party-ready appetizer. Stuffed with pizza sauce, spicy cheese, and pepperoni, it's two of your favorite things in one: Mexican food and pizza.
Ingredients
Directions
Spread some of the pizza sauce on half of each tortilla. Sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese atop pizza sauce on each tortilla. Top with pepperoni and olives. Fold tortillas in half; press down edges gently.
In a large skillet or griddle cook tortillas, 2 or 3 at a time, over medium heat about 4 minutes or until cheese melts, turning once.
Cut each tortilla into three triangles. If desired, serve with marinara sauce or ranch dressing for dunking. Makes 9 appetizer servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
194 calories; 12 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 427 mg sodium. 13 g carbohydrates; 9 g protein;