Pizza Quesadilla

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

Try our pizzadilla recipe for a kid-friendly dinner or party-ready appetizer. Stuffed with pizza sauce, spicy cheese, and pepperoni, it's two of your favorite things in one: Mexican food and pizza.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread some of the pizza sauce on half of each tortilla. Sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese atop pizza sauce on each tortilla. Top with pepperoni and olives. Fold tortillas in half; press down edges gently.

  • In a large skillet or griddle cook tortillas, 2 or 3 at a time, over medium heat about 4 minutes or until cheese melts, turning once.

  • Cut each tortilla into three triangles. If desired, serve with marinara sauce or ranch dressing for dunking. Makes 9 appetizer servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; 12 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 427 mg sodium. 13 g carbohydrates; 9 g protein;

