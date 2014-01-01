Pizza Fondue
Who needs crust? Lean turkey sausage teams up with your favorite vegetables toppings for a saucy but light slow cooker appetizer.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
48 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; carbohydrates 6g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 3g; vitamin a 567.6IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 3.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 300mg; potassium 68mg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg.