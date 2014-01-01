LIVE

Pizza Fondue

Who needs crust? Lean turkey sausage teams up with your favorite vegetables toppings for a saucy but light slow cooker appetizer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

prep:
20 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
22
Yield:
about 5-1/2 cups dip
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook sausage, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until sausage is brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, and basil. Stir in sausage mixture. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 hours. Stir in sweet pepper. Cover and cook for 15 minutes more.

  • To serve, spear vegetable dippers and/or bread cubes with fondue forks and dip into the fondue, swirling to coat.

Per Serving:
48 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; carbohydrates 6g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 3g; vitamin a 567.6IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 3.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 300mg; potassium 68mg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg.
