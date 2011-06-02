Pizza Dippers
Inspired by a cheese pizza, this Pizza Dippers appetizer is the perfect party snack. Kids and adults alike will devour this easy Italian appetizer recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place skillet in hot oven and heat for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, wrap and chill one portion of the Pizza Dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll the remaining dough portion into a 9-inch circle. Place a 6-ounce ramekin or custard cup upside down in center of dough circle. Press down on ramekin to cut a circle in dough; remove and discard small circle. Remove skillet from oven. Wrap the prepared dough around rolling pin; carefully unroll into hot skillet.
Spread about 1/4 cup of the 20-Minute Marinara Sauce over pizza crust. Top with half of the pepperoni; sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the cheese.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Loosen edge of pizza from side of skillet; carefully remove from skillet. Repeat with the remaining oil, dough, sauce, pepperoni, and cheese.
Cut pizzas into thin wedges. Place a 6-ounce ramekin in the center of each pizza. Fill with the remaining sauce for dipping.
Nutrition Facts (Pizza Dippers)
20-Minute Marinara Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
Place tomatoes in a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until nearly smooth. Stir in basil; set aside.
In a large skillet, cook and stir garlic in olive oil over medium heat until garlic is lightly browned. Stir in tomato mixture, red pepper, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
Pizza Dough
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine warm water, oil, yeast, and sugar, stirring to dissolve yeast. Let stand about 10 minutes or until foamy.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine 1 cup of the flour and the salt. Stir yeast mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth but just slightly sticky (3 to 5 minutes total).
Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 45 minutes).
Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Use as directed in individual recipes.