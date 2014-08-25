Pistachio Bars

Rating: 4.08 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 13 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
chill:
3 hrs
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan combine egg, the 1/2 cup butter, the cocoa powder, granulated sugar, and vanilla. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until butter is melted and mixture just starts to bubble. Remove from heat. Stir in crushed graham crackers and the finely chopped pistachios. Press crumb mixture onto the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

  • For filling, in a medium mixing bowl beat the 1/4 cup softened butter, the dry pudding mix, and half-and-half with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating well. Carefully spread filling over crust in pan. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until firm.

  • For topping, in a small saucepan cook and stir chocolate and the 1/4 cup butter over low heat until melted. Spread topping over filling. Sprinkle with the coarsely chopped pistachios. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until firm. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 154mg; potassium 120mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 2g; sugar 15g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 262IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 18mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2017
Great new twist on St. Patrick's Day!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/11/2021