Pinto Bean Burgers
Rather than buying frozen veggie burgers, try mixing up homemade Pinto Bean Burgers from scratch. The flavor difference (and ability to omit preservatives) is so worth it.
Ingredients
Directions
Reserve 1 cup of the pinto beans; set aside. Place the remaining beans in a food processor. Cover and process until smooth. (Or place the remaining beans in a large bowl and mash with a potato masher or fork.)
In a large bowl combine egg, bread crumbs, the 1/2 cup salsa, the chili powder, cumin, and salt. Add the reserved 1 cup whole beans and the pureed beans; mix well. Stir in crushed chips. Shape mixture into twelve 1/2-inch-thick patties*. Coat both sides of patties with cooking spray.
For a charcoal or gas grill, grease grill rack. Place patties on the rack directly over medium-high heat. Cover and grill about 8 minutes or until heated through (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.
Top pita halves with lettuce, tomato, two burgers each, and, if desired, additional salsa and chile peppers.
Grill Pan or Skillet Directions:
Prepare as directed through Step 2. Coat a nonstick grill pan or skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add patties to hot pan. Cook abut 8 minutes or until heated through (160°F), turning once halfway through cooking. Serve as directed.
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Tips
*For easier shaping, use moist hands to shape bean mixture into patties.