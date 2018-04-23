Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes
A cream cheese glaze and "confetti" of pink peppercorns and edible rose petals dress up these rose water-scented baked donuts.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 3-inch donut pan or muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stirring to incorporate until smooth after each addition, add sour cream, oil, egg, 1/4 cup water, the rose petals, rose water, and peppercorns. Spoon batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about half full. Chill remaining batter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Repeat with reserved batter.
Dip tops of tea cakes in Cream Cheese Glaze. Immediately sprinkle with additional rose petals and peppercorns. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days or freeze unglazed cakes up to 1 month.
*Cream Cheese Glaze:
In a medium mixing bowl beat 4 ounces softened cream cheese, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, and 3 tablespoons milk with a mixer on medium until smooth. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.