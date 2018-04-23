Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes

A cream cheese glaze and "confetti" of pink peppercorns and edible rose petals dress up these rose water-scented baked donuts.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 3-inch donut pan or muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a large mixing bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stirring to incorporate until smooth after each addition, add sour cream, oil, egg, 1/4 cup water, the rose petals, rose water, and peppercorns. Spoon batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about half full. Chill remaining batter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Repeat with reserved batter.

  • Dip tops of tea cakes in Cream Cheese Glaze. Immediately sprinkle with additional rose petals and peppercorns. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days or freeze unglazed cakes up to 1 month.

*Cream Cheese Glaze:

In a medium mixing bowl beat 4 ounces softened cream cheese, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, and 3 tablespoons milk with a mixer on medium until smooth. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 110 mg sodium. 42 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 182 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 23 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

