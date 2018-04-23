Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes

In a large mixing bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stirring to incorporate until smooth after each addition, add sour cream, oil, egg, 1/4 cup water, the rose petals, rose water, and peppercorns. Spoon batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about half full. Chill remaining batter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Repeat with reserved batter.