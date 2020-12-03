Pink Grapefruit Sandies

Rating: Unrated

Choose fresh grapefruit labeled pink or red, such as Texas red for these delightfully sweet-tart cookies.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins at 325° per batch
Servings:
46
Yield:
46 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in water and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in almonds and grapefruit zest. Cover and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until firm enough to shape.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake about 15 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove; cool on wire racks.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the remaining 2 cups powdered sugar and enough grapefruit juice to make drizzling consistency. If desired, tint lightly with food coloring. Dip balls in icing, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Place on waxed paper. Top with coarse sugar before icing sets. Repeat with remaining balls. Let stand until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 32mg; potassium 35mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 128IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/11/2020