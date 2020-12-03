Pink Grapefruit Sandies
Choose fresh grapefruit labeled pink or red, such as Texas red for these delightfully sweet-tart cookies.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
104 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 32mg; potassium 35mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 128IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0mg.