Pineapple-Sage Sangria

A white sangria recipe is an ideal pitcher cocktail idea for summer. Crisp and fruity sauvignon blanc makes a refreshing base to add fruits, juice, and herbal flavors.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine four sprigs fresh sage and 1 cup ice cubes in a large pitcher. Muddle and stir until sage is bruised and fragrant. Add one bottle fruity white wine, 2 cups pineapple juice, and 1/4 cup orange liqueur; stir. Add one halved and sliced orange, 2 cups fresh pineapple cubes, and 1 cup blueberries. Chill at least 1 hour or up to 8. Serve with additional sage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 2 mg sodium. 171 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 91 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

