Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops
These homemade ice pops are super easy and quick to make. Made with coconut water, fresh pineapple, and mint, these easy treats are perfect for a hot day.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
To keep the pineapple slices evenly distributed, add half of the slices and freeze 30 to 40 minutes or until slushy. Then add the remaining slices and freeze until firm. The ice crystals will help keep the pineapple suspended.
To help release frozen pops, dip the molds in warm water for 30 seconds before unmolding.
43 calories; carbohydrates 11g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; vitamin a 183.8IU; vitamin c 24.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 13.1mcg; sodium 6mg; potassium 219mg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.6mg.