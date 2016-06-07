Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops

Rating: Unrated

These homemade ice pops are super easy and quick to make. Made with coconut water, fresh pineapple, and mint, these easy treats are perfect for a hot day.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine coconut water, 1 1/2 cups of the pineapple, the mint, lime juice, and honey. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Press through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. Let stand 10 minutes; spoon off and discard any foam. (You should have about 2 1/2 cups juice.)

    Advertisement

  • Pour strained mixture into ice pop molds, filling each about two-thirds full. Thinly slice remaining 1/2 cup pineapple and divide slices among molds.* Cover and freeze overnight or until firm.

*

To keep the pineapple slices evenly distributed, add half of the slices and freeze 30 to 40 minutes or until slushy. Then add the remaining slices and freeze until firm. The ice crystals will help keep the pineapple suspended.

To help release frozen pops, dip the molds in warm water for 30 seconds before unmolding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; carbohydrates 11g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; vitamin a 183.8IU; vitamin c 24.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 13.1mcg; sodium 6mg; potassium 219mg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.6mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/23/2021