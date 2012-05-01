Pineapple-Black Bean Guacamole

Rating: 3.86 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 8
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl mash avocados. Stir in salsa and sour cream until combined. Stir in pineapple, beans, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, salt, and cumin. Cover and chill for 2 hours or until ready to serve. Sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese. If desired, sprinkle with cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands touch the peppers, wash hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 88 mg sodium. 113 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

