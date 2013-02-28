LIVE

Pina Colada Smoothie

With coconut, pineapple, and banana all in the mix, our Pina Colada Smoothie recipe will make any day feel more like a tropical vacation. When you're craving a classic pina colada recipe minus the booze, try this healthy option for a breakfast or snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine yogurt, coconut milk, pineapple, banana, honey and vanilla. Cover and blend until nearly smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 35g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 29g; protein 5g; vitamin a 2RE; vitamin c 67mg; sodium 88mg; calcium 16mg; iron 6mg.
